‘Titans’ Actor Posts New Video Showing Off Robotman Costume

It’s time to get excited for the Doom Patrol. The weirdest team of superheroes from DC Comics are set to make their debut on this week’s episode of Titans, setting up their own spinoff series coming to DC Universe next year.

The shows are approaching some of their stranger characters with practical effects, including the team’s muscle known as Robotman. Actor Jake Michaels celebrated the Halloween holiday with a behind the scenes video of himself in full Robotman costume, providing fans with their best look at the character in motion yet.

This comes just after Robotman and the other members of the Doom Patrol made their on screen debut in the first released clip from the new episode of Titans, showing an especially awkward dinner between the team.

Many fans are likely aware that Robotman will be portrayed by Michaels in the costume, but his voice will be provided by Brendan Fraser who is finally making the leap into superhero media. The actor will likely make his debut in this week’s episode of Titans, alongside co-stars Matt Bomer and April Bowlby.

Doom Patrol is set to premiere on DC Universe sometime in 2019, but the series is shrouded in mystery as they’re currently in production on the first season. Warner Bros. Television issued a synopsis for the new series, calling it:

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Fans will get their first look at the weird team of heroes when the new episode of Titans debuts on DC Universe this Friday.