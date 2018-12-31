Is ‘Titans’ Jason Todd Actor Teasing the Joker for Season 2?

The first season of Titans just wrapped up on DC Universe, with Dick Grayson plunging into the darkness after putting down his mentor Batman.

But as the late Biggie Smalls once said, it was all a dream, with Trigon coming into play to manipulate Raven’s friends in a bid to gain his daughter’s power. It’s all playing off of the classic DC Comics storylines from the pages of Teen Titans.

That might not be the only comic book Titans takes influence from, if we’re going to read deep into the teases from Robin actor Curran Walters.

The young actor took to social media with a photo of Heath Ledger’s iconic role as the Joker from The Dark Knight, igniting a frenzy of speculation that the Clown Prince of Crime will play a role in Season 2 of Titans.

Walters has been vocal in his desire to see some classic comic book storylines on the new series, which would include the Joker’s attack and Jason Todd’s evolution into the Red Hood.

“I would just love to show the fans the full Jason Todd storyline, but yeah, like you said, you see a roughness [in] Jason… almost sort of a big chip on his shoulder,” Walters told ComicBook.com “And you see him transform in the next episode between that fun cocky Jason Todd at the end and then you see him get pretty gnarly, and you know we’ll see where his character goes, but I would love to have the comic book fans have what they want.”

The season finale of Titans hinted at Todd’s transformation, though it came at the hands of the Riddler who shot him through the spine and paralyzed him from the waste down. Of course, this was all a part of Dick Grayson’s vision. So whether or not the current Robin takes on the Red Hood moniker is still up in the air.

Walters teased some of his favorite stories from the comics, which he hopes to see happen in the future of Titans.

“My two favorites have to be [Batman] #408 and #409 when [Jason tries to steal] the Batmobile tires and the next one, Batman kind of takes Jason under his wing at at the end and the first time you see Batman call Jason, ‘Robin,’ which is awesome. Everything in Jason’s story to me is unique. Everything from his relationship with Batman and Dick to, in the comics, becoming Red Hood, which is amazing. So it’s all fun. I love every aspect of Jason Todd.”

The first season of Titans is now streaming on DC Universe.