‘Titans’: New Starfire and Raven Photo Revealed

A brand new image from Season 1 of Titans has debuted, showing fans a brand new look at Raven and Starfire before their full-fledged transformations into superheroes.

The new photo appeared on social media, showing actresses Anna Diop and Teagan Croft during filming for the first few episodes of the DC Universe series. Take a look below:

The group were supposed to have a major team up by the end of the season, but the gameplay changed with the episode showing Dick Grayson’s hallucination where he murders his mentor Batman.

Despite the original plans for the series, showrunner Brad Walker changed everything. They pushed back the finale, which was already filmed, and set it to be a part of Season 2, while ending their plans for Season 1 abruptly after Dick Grayson “killed” his mentor.

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the Season 2 premiere],” Walker clarified. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.

“It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it,” he added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

The show also teased some major developments for Season 2, including the introduction of Superboy as revealed in the post-credits scene.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker told Entertainment Weekly. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

Filming for the second season of Titans is supposed to begin soon.

