New ‘Titans’ Trailer Released

With just a few days until the live action Titans series premieres at New York Comic Con, Warner Bros. TV and DC Universe have unveiled a brand new trailer for the upcoming show.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Titans is set to be the first live-action TV series on the DC Universe streaming service, launching about a month after the service went live. However, this trailer is a bit deceiving, because it says that the show will be coming soon to Netflix at the end.

Well, that’s only for fans outside the United States. DC Universe is only available to domestic users, so Titans will stream on Netflix in international markets, giving everyone a chance to see the new series. Titans will be the second DC series from WBTV to get international distribution from Netflix, following Black Lightning.

Fans will have their first chance to see Titans at the world premiere, which is taking place on October 3rd at New York Comic Con. The first episode of the series will air, followed by a panel that include the four stars mentioned above, as well as Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, and the series executive producers.

Here’s the official description of the premiere and panel:

“Warner Bros. Television’s highly anticipated, live-action dramatic adventure series, Titans will be the first original series to launch on the upcoming DC UNIVERSE, the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service that gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. But before its Oct. 12 debut on the DC UNIVERSE service, Titans will serve as the kickoff event for New York Comic Con 2018, with an exclusive world premiere screening on Wednesday night, followed by a Q&A session with series stars and executive producers.”

Following the panel this weekend, the first episode of Titans will premiere on DC Universe on October 12. Rather than releasing the entire season at once, like the Marvel shows on Netflix, DC Universe will unveil a new episode of Titans each week.

What do you think of the new Titans trailer? Are you excited for the series to arrive? Let us know in the comments!