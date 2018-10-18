TV Ratings: ‘Arrow’ Rises to the Occasion in Season 7 Premiere

Arrow finally made its triumphant return to television on a brand new night this week, and fans of the series showed that no matter when it aired, they were going to be there.

The Season 7 premiere arrived on Monday night with 1.42 million live viewers, and a 0.4 rating in the coveted 18-49 year old demographic. For those keeping track, this is a milestone for Arrow over the last 12 months, as the episode received the highest non-crossover rating for the series in that time frame.

In addition to the solid ratings performance, Arrow‘s premiere shocked fans with a twist ending that featured the return of Roy Harper. According to star Stephen Amell, this won’t be the only surprise character to make an appearance this season.

“After the premiere, we really isolate Oliver,” Amell said, suggesting that he gets very few visitors after tonight’s season opener. “He goes a long time without interacting with really any familiar face. I have enjoyed the couple of visitors that I’ve had. I actually had one recently with a character that I haven’t had a sit-down scene with in some time, and it was really fun to work with them again.”

“He finds some enemies that you would expect to be his enemies in prison, but we also have him team up with a few unexpected people, and those scenes have been fun,” he added. “We have a new character, Stanley, that we meet in the pilot and he and Oliver sort of form an unlikely alliance. We also have someone come back that I know we were able to slip through without anyone knowing about it, and it was really really exciting to work with that character.”

Following Arrow, the animated Constantine special saw 611,000 viewers tune in, earning a 0.2 demo rating.

New episodes of Arrow air on Monday nights at 8pm ET on The CW.