Wally West Comes to the Waverider In This Exclusive ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Clip

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “No Country For Old Dads.”

In the episode, the team rushes to save Ray, who was taken hostage by Damien and Norah Darhk at the end of last week’s episode.

In this particular clip, Wally West and Rip Hunter join the team — and as excited as the audience might be to see Kid Flash palling around with the crew of the Waverider, not everyone on board is quite so thrilled about Rip not just coming back but bringing unsolicited company with him.

“As a person, I love Keiynan so, so much,” Tala Ashe, who plays Zari, said of her new co-star. “I can’t overstate how wonderful he is and how grateful I am for his energy. Whenever someone new joins the show, it’s an exciting new energy.”

After singing Lonsdale’s praises, Ashe was open about how her character takes this change, and it sounds like Zari isn’t happy about it.

“You’ll actually see Zari and Wally clash,” the actress admitted. “By the end of Episode 3×11, Zari is like, ‘Okay, these team members are my family,’ and then this new guy comes in and it’s like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ He’s very over-eager, and he’s shiny and happy, which is not Zari’s vibe. There’s actually a really fun episode, coming up, where you’re gonna see Wally and Zari solve crimes together, and their differences will be highlighted. But I think, ultimately, there is an echoing of her own brother in Wally and I hope that actually gets explore more, as we go.”

You can see the clip above, and check out the official synopsis below.

When Damien (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhrk (guest star Courtney Ford) take Ray hostage they force him to try and fix the Fire Totem, but Ray (Brandon Routh) tries to use the power struggle between them to his advantage. Ray and Nora find themselves working together in 1960’s East Germany in order to fix the totem, but soon come face to face with a younger and deadlier version of Damien Dahrk.

Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) seems to be taking positive steps in her personal life.

Dominc Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Keiynan Lonsdale also stars. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.