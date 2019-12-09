DC

Watchmen Fans Are Shocked at Doctor Manhattan’s Fate In “A God Walks Into Abar”

Tonight’s episode of Watchmen was a huge one for the HBO series as it expanded on what fans discovered last week: that Angela Abar’s (Regina King) husband Cal (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) was actually Doctor Manhattan having taken a human form for the past decade. However, even as the episode shows viewers how this interesting relationship came to be, it also revealed exactly what kind of trouble Angela and Doctor Manhattan were in and it’s something that has sent shocked fans to social media to react.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Watchmen, “A God Walks Into Abar,” Below.

As was revealed last week, the Kavalry plans to use a special canon teleport Doctor Manhattan away and then destroy him and despite Angela’s best efforts to save the man she loves, there is nothing she can do. It’s something that Doctor Manhattan hints at when he first meets Angela at the beginning of the episode tonight which takes viewers through the couple’s history. Their love has a tragic ending and that comes to bear tonight.

After restoring Doctor Manhattan’s memories, the blue god reveals to Angela that the Kavalry is already outside and waiting. Still determined to save him, Angela goes out and strikes first. She take out several of the Kavalry members but ends up in a dire situation herself. Doctor Manhattan comes out and saves her, killing a number of the remaining Kavalry members in the process. For a moment Angela thinks she’s won, but he hasn’t. One Kavalry member survived and while she stands there talking with Doctor Manhattan, that Kavalry member activates the canon and he is taken away, even as Angela screams in horror.

With the Kavalry having succeeded in taking Doctor Manhattan, fans are freaking out that the iconic character may in fact be doomed. Read on for how fans have reacted to this stunning development on Watchmen.

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

Sobbing

HOLY WHAT

distraught

Crying

Maybe he put his powers in the waffles??

Don’t let them take you

The blue guy is down!

NOT OKAY

Tachyons man

WHY

