Watchmen Showrunner Teases He’s Already Seen Justice League Snyder Cut

If you’ve been under a rock this weekend, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has picked up a ton of steam. Watchmen debuted its fifth episode on HBO, but not before showrunner Damon Lindelof Instagrammed his support for the eventual release of the special cut of Justice League. He even managed to tease that he may have seen the fabled version of the film. Today has been every bit as wild as the Internet has been saying about this movement. Multiple big stars from the film and elsewhere have tweeted their support for the movement. The list includes Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher. If that wasn’t enough, Zack Snyder himself tweeted out official support of the hashtag. The whole thing is a lot to take in. Former President of DC Entertainment Diane Nelson also joined the chorus while adding some thoughts on what the director would need to do to ensure a release.

Nelson began, “Thank you for the courtesy of asking. If Zack feels he had the time and resources to finish a cut to his satisfaction and he would like fans to see it, nothing would make me happier than for him to have that opportunity. He earned it and was not only a great filmmaking talent but a true gentleman and professional in all his dealings with the Studio and DC.”

Warner Bros. has to see all this fervor, after all, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was trending at multiple points along the weekend. To think that two years ago this cut of Justice League was basically just whispers from corners of the Internet is hard to believe. Jason Momoa helped get this whole thing rolling when he told MTV News, “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it.”

This has been a long road to this moment for Snyder and his film. He revealed how crazy it has all been.

“The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained,” he said. “…and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Joker is still doing massive numbers in theaters. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.