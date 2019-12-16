Watchmen Fans Are Shook Over Season Finale Ending

Watchmen‘s first (and possibly only) season is officially in the books, and its take on the iconic DC Comics storyline has had quite a lot of twists and turns. The show’s season finale was certainly no exception, as it kept viewers guessing – and freaking out – down to the very last second. While it’s unclear where the world of Watchmen is going to go next, the cliffhanger-like ending it left things on definitely was worth the wait. Major spoilers for this week’s season finale of Watchmen, “See How They Fly”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw the Seventh Kavalry successfully kidnapping Jon Osterman/Doctor Manhattan (Yayha Abdul-Mateen II), with the goal of absorbing his god-like powers and using them for their Cyclops movement. This was stopped multiple times by both Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King) and Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), in an altercation that was way too epic and layered to fully capture here.

Towards the end of it, Manhattan’s fate seemed to be a little bit dicey, and he ultimately was destroyed by a bunch of energy. Angela (understandably) began to grieve for the loss of her husband, and try to save her remaining family from the frozen squids that were raining from the sky onto Tulsa. Once she had returned home, Angela saw the package of eggs that had previously been thrown on the floor, and remembered Manhattan telling her to “watch the eggs”. Angela looked at the carton and found one salvaged egg inside — and remembered Jon telling her that he could transfer his powers into any being – even an egg – and the person who consumed it would get his powers.

Angela went to the family’s pool, and proceeded to shotgun and inhale the contents of the raw egg. She then placed her foot over the pool, attempting to see if she could walk on water, but the camera conveniently cut away before we got our answer.

So, what do fans have to say about Season 1’s epic ending? Read on to find out.

