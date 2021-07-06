When Does Superman & Lois Return?

✖

Superman & Lois left fans on a bit of a cliffhanger with its most recent episode, seeing Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) submit to Morgan Edge/Tal-Roh (Adam Rayner) after Edge, himself a Kryptonian and Clark's half-brother, threatened Lois (Elizabeth) and the twins. The episode ended with Edge taking Clark away to break and use in his mission to destroy humanity in favor of restoring the Kryptonian race and previews made it look like humanity might indeed be in danger. However, while fans have been eager to find out what's next for Superman, they're going to have to wait a bit longer. The series remains on hiatus and will return next Tuesday, July 13.

Instead of airing a new episode tonight, The CW is re-broadcasting "Loyal Subjekts", the ninth episode of the series' first season. Then, next week on July 13, the series will return with "Through the Valley of Death". That episode will offer viewers what happens next after Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) takes Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) intending to forcibly bring him to his side in his plan to overtake humanity for Kryptonians. This is apparently how the end of the world began on John Henry Irons' (Wole Parks) Earth, which prompts Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out to him. However, per the synopsis, Lois and John Henry may not be on the same page -- and the Kent twins have their own plans on how to save their dad. As for how Ramsey’s Diggle will play into things, it seems that he is the “old friend” who will come into play to help find Superman before it’s too late not only for the hero but for the world itself. After all, John Henry Irons’ world was a pretty bleak place.

You can check out the synopsis for “Through the Vally of Death” for yourself below.

DAVID RAMSEY (“ARROW”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) can’t seem to agree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) encourages Jordan (Alex Garfin) to focus on strengthening his powers to help locate their dad. Lastly, an old friend is brought in to help with the search. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#112). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Katie Aldrin & Michael Narducci.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Through the Valley of Death" airs July 13.