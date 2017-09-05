‘Wonder Woman’ Epilogue Director, Filming Details Confirmed

When DC Films decided to shoot a bonus epilogue scene for Wonder Woman, they placed the project in the best possible hands.

The epilogue ties into the upcoming Justice League movie, leaving some fans to wonder if it was directed by either Zack Snyder, the primary director of Justice League or Joss Whedon, who took over during reshoots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turns out that’s not the case. The epilogue follows Etta Candy, Steve Trevor’s assistant played by Lucy Davis in Wonder Woman. On Twitter, Davis explained that the epilogue was shot by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins while reshoots on the film were taking place.

Yes @PattyJenks directed. We shot it about 6 mths after we finished the movie, while re-shoots were being done 🤗 — Lucy Davis (@RealLucyDavis) August 29, 2017

“Yes [Patty Jenkins] directed. We shot it about 6 mths after we finished the movie, while re-shoots were being done,” Davis tweeted.

The epilog scene, titled “Etta’s Mission,” sees Etta reuniting with Steve Trevor’s motley crew of allies – Sameer, Chief Napi, and Charlie – who helped out in Wonder Woman. Together, they go on a secret mission to track down a powerful artifact that could have major repercussions for Justice League.

Wonder Woman has and 84.58 ComicBook.com Composite Score and a 4.24 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth-highest ranked comic book movie of all time among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know what you think of Wonder Woman by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

In Wonder Woman, before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Wonder Woman is still playing in theaters.