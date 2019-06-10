Chris Pine Explains How Things Have Changed in New Wonder Woman Film

Chris Pine will return to the DC Extended Universe in Wonder Woman 1984. He reprises his role as Steve Trevor from the first Wonder Woman movie, which comes as a surprise to many fans given how the first film ended for Trevor. Speaking to his Wonder Woman co-star Robin Wright for Variety, Pine shared a bit about how the sequel differs from the original.

“I found this time, the tables had turned on me as a man, in terms of how I interacted and played on the screen,” Pine says. “I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. She’s my partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing, as a character, to be in love. As a man on screen in a big film, it was interesting because my ego comes out: ‘Well, I want the big f–king fight. Let me climb something.” And Patty’s like, ‘No, not about you.’ She said ‘not about you’ more times making this film.”

Jenkins returns to direct the sequel after helming the first hit film for the DC Comics heroine, played by Gal Gadot. The sequel takes place in the year 1984. In a previous interview, Jenkins said that film’s take on the era would be unique. “You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

Gadot has teased that the sequel tells a story capable of standing on its own apart from 2017’s Wonder Woman. “It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

In addition to Pine and Gadot returning, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal in a mystery role.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on June 5, 2020. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.