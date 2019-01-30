‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Star Chris Pine Talks Steve Trevor’s Return and Fanny Packs

DC fans are happy to have Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor back for Wonder Woman 1984, and Pine seems pretty content with returning…even if that means having a fanny pack.

In fact, it turns out Pine’s a big fan of the fanny pack. During a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pine was asked about returning for the Wonder Woman sequel, and Kimmel did address the fact that Pine’s character presumably died in the first film. Pine wouldn’t give away how he’s back but teased “Something happened. I can’t tell you but I’m back.”

After that Kimmel showed a picture from the movie that had Pine alive and well and rocking a fanny pack. The movie takes place during the eighties, and fanny packs were pretty big for a time. For Pine though, it allowed him to discover just how useful those were, as well as discover another clothing item in particular.

“I gotta tell you something, I love a fanny pack,” Pine said. “You know why I like the fanny pack? Incredible storage space. Your pants are not weighted down by unnecessary baggage. And this is also why I’m investigating a new thing which is the suspender. Why would you tighten a belt that’s super uncomfortable? You go to dinner, you’ve got to undo the belt. You have suspenders, the pants can be loose, problem solved.”

The eighties were certainly memorable for many reasons, including the fashion choices, and we can’t wait to see what other surprises the time period reveals when Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters next year. You can check out the full interview above.

While we’ve seen the decade represented before in television and movies, director Patty Jenkins tried to put a different spin on it.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins continued. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure. But there’s also incredible music, incredible art. And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.