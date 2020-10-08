Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Addresses Possible Streaming Release

✖

Wonder Woman 1984's release date was pushed back yet again, this time to December 25th. With movie releases up in the air and the future of theatres in danger, many people are wondering if more movies will start being released on VOD, much like Mulan. In a recent interview with Reuters, Wonder Woman 1984 director, Patty Jenkins, spoke about her concern that movie theatres could become extinct. Based on her words, we're willing to bet she's against the idea of Wonder Woman 1984 going straight to streaming.

"If we shut this down, this will not be a reversible process,” Jenkins explained. “We could lose movie theater-going forever." She added, "It could be the kind of thing that happened to the music industry ... where you could crumble the entire industry by making it something that can’t be profitable."

"I don’t think any of us want to live in a world where the only option is to take your kids to watch a movie in your own living room,” Jenkins said, "and not have a place to go for a date."

Back in July, ATT CEO John Stankey said he "would be very surprised" if Wonder Woman 1984 went to streaming services.

When the latest release date was changed, WB Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich, said the following in a statement: "Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays."

With Jenkins back at the helm and Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Here's Wonder Woman 1984's synopsis: "In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."

For now, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released in theaters on December 25th.