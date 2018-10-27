‘Wonder Woman 1984’: New Photos Of Gal Gadot On Set

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently in production, and now we have more looks at Gal Gadot on the set thanks to some new photos.

The new photos come from the shoot that is currently taking place in London and show Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in a blue trench coat with a red purse and a cup of coffee. She seems to be in between scenes, though the outfit is part of that scene as another photo shows members of the crew touching up her hair and makeup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, we know the red is from the lamp near them, but it can’t just be me who thinks that red looks awesome on that trenchcoat right? Seriously, we know a few people who would buy that.

In any case, you can check out the photos in the post above.

“😍😍 part 1 #Repost @welovegalgadot.cn ・・・#new photo of Gal. 10.27.2018 seen on the set of Wonder Woman in central London . credit to weibo @蚊子的BenAffleck农场 ·”

The sequel is set to take place in the 1980s (as the name implies), and for director Patty Jenkins one of the most important elements in crafting the sequel was achieving a solid tone, something she took quite seriously with the first film as well.

“I was obsessed with the tone,” Jenkins told VanityFair. “It was the hardest thing. Particularly because the story we were talking about could so easily skew another way with any of the chapters. You start in a fantasy world of women in costume, and then you go to real life, World War I England… and then you end up in the supernatural… and then you have a love story.”

For the sequel tone was still as important. “I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins said. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and, second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on June 5th 2020.