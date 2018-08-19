‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Gal Gadot Is Jacked in New Workout Photo

Wonder Woman is already one of the strongest heroes on the planet, but that isn’t stopping Gal Gadot from getting absolutely jacked for the upcoming DC sequel.

Last month, production started on Wonder Woman 1984, the follow-up to Patty Jenkins‘ hit 2017 superhero movie, Wonder Woman. The cameras are rolling on the highly-anticipated film, and Gadot is looking to get in even better shape as she brings her titular heroine back for another round.

Over the weekend, Gadot posted a photo of herself at the gym to her Instagram story, showing off the work that she’s putting in even behind the scenes. Though images posted to an Instagram story vanish after 24 hours, a Reddit user by the name of sas_so shared it to the site.

As you can see, Gadot has been putting in hours at the gym, adding some serious muscles to her arsenal.

Remember all of those people who spent loads of time hating on Gadot for her physique when she was initially cast as Wonder Woman. Certain “fans” out there complained that Gadot wasn’t “bulky” enough to be playing the Amazon warrior.

If the Wonder Woman movie didn’t already prove them wrong, then this certainly does. Gadot kicks ass, and she’s making sure that we don’t forget it.

After debuting as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, Gadot starred in her solo movie just one year later. She then reprised the role in Justice League last fall.

While the future of many DC franchises may be in flux, Wonder Woman is one title that Warner Bros. is definitely leaning on moving forward. The first film went on to earn more than $821 million at the global box office, with $412 million coming from here in North America. When the massive earnings were paired with outstanding reception (92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, 88% from fans), it became easy to see that Wonder Woman was going to be DC’s anchor in the future.

Warner Bros. quickly greenlit a sequel, titled Wonder Woman 1984, with both Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot returning as director and star, respectively. The movie has since cast Kristen Wiig as the film’s villain, Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal in an undisclosed role. Chris Pine will also be reprising his role as Steve Trevor in the ’80s-set movie.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.

Are you looking forward to Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!