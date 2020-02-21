Wonder Woman 1984: New Look At Golden Armor

The hype train is about to kick into overdrive for Wonder Woman 1984 as we get closer and closer to the release of this summer’s sequel. A new photo from the film has arrived online over at the /r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, which offers a closer look at Diana’s new armor in the movie. First revealed in the poster for the film, fans got an up close look at all the new features of the “Golden Eagle Armor” in the trailer for the movie and this new photo offers another look at all the intricate details of its design. Check it out below!

In the pages of DC comics, Diana first dons the costume in the 1996 Kingdom Come storyline, and it was incorporated into the main continuity by 1999. By and large, the armor is justified as being a way to further protect the hero wearing it, with the wings also giving the wearer the ability to fly. The fact that it provides more protection is definitely a key detail here, especially since Diana will be going up against Maxwell Lord and Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) in 1984. Given Cheetah’s cat-like powers, there’s a chance that the armor allows Diana to do closer hand-to-hand combat with her adversary.

The new outfit also gives the film an extra layer of something visually interesting to have its hero wear while delivering some new and unique on the big screen. The film’s costume designer Lindy Hemming previously revealed that they intentionally made the suit appear so that a variety of colors would shine off of it with reflection.

“In the light it’s always liquid, moving,” Hemming told EW. “There’s a feeling of non-flatness…. Because in the comics, she does fight her mightiest battles in the golden suit.”

The suit will also fit in perfectly with the movies 1980s aesthetics, somethiung that director Patty Jenkins said they’re leaning into in a way that other 80s-set movies have not.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said last year. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on June 5th.