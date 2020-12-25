Wonder Woman 1984: Patty Jenkins and Zack Snyder Discuss Virtual Premiere

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max on Christmas Day, but like so many films in 2020, the DC movie will not get a proper in-person premiere. However, it was announced this week that DC FanDome will be returning on December 15th for a virtual premiere of the film. The event is expected to be a condensed version of the DC FanDome fans were treated to over the summer, with the virtual "Hall of Heroes" being dedicated to behind-the-scenes featurettes about the making of the movie. Yesterday, DC director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to celebrate the news, and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins replied.

"So proud to be a part of this!!!!! @PattyJenks @GalGadot," Snyder wrote of the virtual event. "Thanks @ZackSnyder! Can't wait to be on the virtual 'red carpet' and connect with fans and the cast! And, though the movie itself will not premiere on Fandome...there might be a little something," Jenkins replied. You can view the tweets below:

"We have the best fans in the world and that’s why we’re so excited to celebrate the launch of Wonder Woman 1984 in such a big way," Jenkins said in a statement. "Having it be a virtual event allows us to share the moment with Wonder Woman superfans everywhere who might not otherwise have the chance to experience a movie premiere."

The Wonder Woman 1984 virtual premiere is being hosted by Tiffany Smith (DC FanTalk) and will feature Jenkins as well as franchise star Gal Gadot. Other cast members will include Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Cheetah), and Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), who will be answering fan-submitted questions. The cast Q&A will be followed by composer Hans Zimmer treating fans to a musical performance, and the event is expected to conclude with a sneak-peek at some new Wonder Woman 1984 footage.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor. She will face off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Wonder Woman 1984's virtual FanDome event will take place on December 15th at 12 PM PST. The film will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.