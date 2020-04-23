Wonder Woman 1984 Official Rating Revealed

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 has officially earned a PG-13 rating due to "sequences of action and violence." This likely won't come as a surprise to anyone, as the only live-action DC Comics film in recent years to earn a rating that wasn't PG-13 is Joker, due to its intensely violent nature, but Wonder Woman 1984 officially earning a rating will at least excite fans as it confirms that the film's final cut has been locked and submitted for a rating, even though we have to wait many more months for it to hit theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic pushing its release from June 5th to August 14th.

While fans were disappointed that the highly anticipated sequel was pushed back, this delay is relatively short compared to other releases, as some films have been pushed back as much as a year, such as F9 being moved from this May to next April. Sadly, despite progress being made on the virus and the slowing of its spread, movie theaters still don't know when theaters will be able to safely reopen, with even star Connie Nielsen unsure if Wonder Woman 1984 will be able to open on August 14th.

"I don't know about the August deadline there. We can all cross fingers and I sure hope so," Nielsen shared with ABC News. "The invention of a remedy against this virus will certainly make everything a lot easier. Everyone is waiting to get back to work as well, we're all waiting to get started on our next projects, so having access to either a vaccine or at least a remedy will be a good thing for us all."

Given the excitement around the project and other major releases seeing a shift to land on VOD platforms and skipping theatrical releases entirely, some fans were wondering if Wonder Woman 1984 could be coming straight into our homes. However, the epic nature of the film means that Warner Bros. wants as many people to see the film as big and loud as possible, as well as wanting audiences to be able to safely experience the sequel.

"When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th," Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich revealed in a statement announcing the new release date. "We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then."

Stay tuned for details on Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to launch on August 14th.

