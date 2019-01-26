Patty Jenkins Already Has a Plan for ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Even though Wonder Woman 1984 is still almost a year and a half away from a theatrical release, the woman leading DC’s successful franchise already has her sights set on turning in a trilogy. That’s right, Patty Jenkins already has plans for Wonder Woman 3.

During an interview with Vanity Fair about her new TV series I Am the Night (in which she reunites with Wonder Woman‘s Chris Pine), Jenkins as asked about her dream projects that she wants to tackle in the future. In addition to a love story in New York City, Jenkins is intent on completing the story of Wonder Woman.

“I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said. “Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”

This is undoubtedly exciting news for fans of the franchise, as the team of Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are really what makes Wonder Woman work so well. It would be hard to envision a Wonder Woman movie without the two of them involved, so the fact that Jenkins is so passionate about the series makes for a perfect scenario.

Then again, this comment could also be seen as a little disappointing. Jenkins admitted that she may not direct Wonder Woman 3, which is pretty common since there likely haven’t been contract negotiations for a movie that has yet to be put into development. More discouraging however, is that she made it sound as though the third movie would end her Wonder Woman story. It seems like Jenkins has a very clear vision for how her Wonder Woman should conclude, and that vision stops after three films. It’s awesome that we will probably get a complete Wonder Woman trilogy, but we’d probably all love to see more than that.

At the end of the day, Wonder Woman remains in the steady and talented hands of Patty Jenkins, and there’s absolutely nothing bad about that.

What do you think will happen in Wonder Woman 3? Let us know your best theories in the comments below!