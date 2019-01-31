‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Patty Jenkins Thinks DCEU Isn’t Ready for Justice League 2

After the success of Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and the poor performance of Zack Snyder‘s Justice League, it’s safe to say that Warner Bros. Pictures is shifting their focus for DC Comics movies.

And Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins hopes the studio continues to put the spotlight on individual heroes, rather than group them altogether. But that’s not to say she wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to direct a Justice League movie in the future.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter at the Sundance Film Festival, Jenkins was asked if she would ever helm a Justice League sequel. She provided a thoughtful answer that could illuminate Warner Bros.’ path for the future.

“The Justice League movie, I find those movies to be extremely challenging,” said Jenkins. “I think they’re fantastic when they’re well done. But taking on all of those characters at the same time, and the timeline, I sort of hope that we don’t do a Justice League movie for a little while. Because I think that each of those characters are really great and I’m super excited to see each of their movies. I want to see Aquaman 2 and I want to see Flash… You never know, I would never say never. But I think everybody should have a moment to shine right now.”

While fans are likely eager to see what’s next for the fledgeling superhero team, the critical and financial success of the first film will likely make executives and filmmakers wary to take on the challenge of making Justice League 2. Instead, Aquaman and Wonder Woman have made it clear that individual superhero movies could be the best direction for DC Films.

And while the prospect of making another epic, big budget, superhero crossover film might seem enticing, Jenkins is focused on making Wonder Woman 1984 the best it can possibly be. And with the sequel not hitting theaters until the summer of 2020, she’s got a lot of time on her hands before she starts worrying about a possible trilogy.

But that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about it.

While speaking with Vanity Fair about her possible return for a third film in the Wonder Woman franchise, Jenkins admitted that she has thoughts about Diana of Themyscira’s future.

“I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said. “Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on June 5, 2020.