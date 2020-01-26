Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Shares Dolly Parton Challenge Memes

One of the stranger trends on Twitter the last week was the LinkedIn Facebook Instagram and Twitter meme. Now, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot tried her hand at the social media craze. She also posted a bunch of other attempts at the meme that other accounts had pieced together. The story of this meme is stranger than fiction as Dolly Parton is actually the celebrity responsible for this entire thing. Her account made the four-square grid post and then other brands, athletes, and actors decided to try their hand at the challenge. There have been some funny moments in the superhero community with Mark Ruffalo and Deadpool having some hilarious takes on the trend. It remains to be seen if there will be even more grids from famous people. With the Internet, these things move very fast so it could be another social media trend next week.

Zack Snyder talked about how they went about selecting Gadot before Batman v. Superman. “We tested a bunch of actresses, as you can imagine,” Snyder mentioned. “But the thing with Gal is that she’s strong, she’s beautiful, and she’s a kind person, which is interesting, but fierce at the same time. It’s that combination of being fierce but kind at the same time that we were looking for. She can get serious, but she’s amazingly fun to be around. And by the way, she really held her own with Ben in the screen test. Ben was like, ‘Whoa, that girl is something else!’ That was a good sign, because Ben is very tough in the scene, and he’s big and commanding. Anytime that you’re doing a test like that and you’re looking at the other person, you’re thinking, ‘Okay, that’s good stuff.’ That was part of the process, and over time as we got to know Gal, we found out how amazing she is.”

Gadot’s next trip to the DC Universe is coming up with Wonder Woman 1984. The star described her emotions watching the movie for the first time on Instagram.

The actress began, “For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you, and I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020