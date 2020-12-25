‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Visits Children’s Hospital In Costume

Gal Gadot may play a superhero in the DC Extended Universe, but to the patients and doctors at Inova Children's Hospital in Virginia the Wonder Woman star is a real life hero, too.

More pics of Gal Gadot from her visit to Inova Children’s Hospital ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CVNaz1ECUp — glimpse (@global_glimpse) July 8, 2018

Gadot recently paid a visit to the hospital in full costume as the Amazonian warrior princess. The visit brightened the day not just for the patients but for the staff as well as evidenced by a photo shared on Twitter by pediatric nephrologist Patty Seo-Mayer thanking Gadot for her kindness.

Dear @GalGadot- Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018

"Dear @GalGadot - Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital ! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan," Seo-Mayer wrote.

Gadot's visit to the hospital isn't the first time the Wonder Woman star has played real-life hero for children, either. At last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Gadot was seen comforting a young cosplayer during Justice League's autograph signing session. The young fan was overwhelmed and crying so Gadot reassured the fan, telling her "Don't cry, we're here together."

Gal Gadot visited a children’s hospital wearing her Wonder Woman costume. This badass makes up for the rest of the Justice League all by herself. pic.twitter.com/YnvsDEMerU — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 8, 2018

The visit to the children's hospital was apparently a surprise, facilitated by the fact that Gadot is filming the sequel to 2016's Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, in nearby Alexandria, Virginia and the Washington D.C. area. Last month, Gadot shared the first look at herself as Diana in Wonder Woman 1984 while director Patty Jenkins shared a surprise first look at Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in the film as well. Gadot later shared a first look at Diana in full Wonder Woman costume for the upcoming film which will be set in the 1980s and, according to Jenkins will hold temptations for Diana.

"[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character," Jenkins said at CinemaCon earlier this year. "This film is set in the '80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world and face extraordinary odds."

What do you think about Gadot's visit to the Inova Children's Hospital? Let us know in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theaters on November 1, 2019.