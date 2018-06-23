Smirking Wonder Woman Cut Footage From ‘Justice League’ Revealed

Justice League featured no shortage of cuts and slices in the editing room, with even Wonder Woman footage getting the ax. A new comparison clip though brings some of that footage back to life.

A new Scanline VFX video revealed a small but rewarding extended fight sequence involving Wonder Woman as she faces down several of Steppenwolf’s Parademons. Reddit user BeenTryin paired the final theatrical version and the VFX version together so you could see the difference, and it mainly revolves around the end of the clip.

At one point Diana flies past Steppenwolf with a Parademon in hand and slams him into a wall, jabbing her sword right through his torso into the wall. In the theatrical version, she removes the sword and then the view switches to Steppenwolf grabbing his ax. Right as he grabs it Diana charges him and spears him through the air.

The extended clip reveals there was a bit more to that scene before the charging sequence. In the extended version, Diana does the same thing, stabbing the Parademon and removing her sword. The difference here is that she takes a bit longer to remove the sword, staring at Steppenwolf the entire time. As she removes the sword and the Parademon falls, she never loses eye contact, and she tilts her neck with a confident nod and a smirk, staring right at him, and even gives a slightly raised eyebrow to complete the taunt.

Why this was cut remains unknown, though it could be because Justice League was really trying to come in under 2 hours. It also could be due to test audiences, or just a victim of the editing bay. In any case, we’re kind of sad that it didn’t make the final cut, as it fits with Diana’s character established in Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice.

In that film, Diana is facing down Doomsday with Batman and Superman when Doomsday manages to knock her back with a sizable punch. She blocks it with her shield, and when she lowers it she gives a small smile, indicating she has a fondness for the art of battle.

Fans can watch Justice League on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital storefronts now. Up next for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21, followed by Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.