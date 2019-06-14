Some Wonder Woman Scenes Took Three Weeks to Film

Following the release of multiple disappointing entries in the DC Extended Universe, Wonder Woman had a big challenge ahead of it, as films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad were major critical disappointments, despite being box office successes. Luckily, Warner Bros. tapped Patty Jenkins to helm the picture, delivering one of the franchise’s most financially and critically successful outings. Jenkins’ creative vision for the film played a crucial component in the film’s success, with Jenkins recently detailing just how much effort went into crafting some of the film’s more compelling sequences, much to the surprise of her filmmaking peers.

“I do it 100% of the time, but I don’t do what I shot list plenty,” Jenkins shared with The Hollywood Reporter when discussing preparing for a film. “So I always have to have a plan, more because of forgetting a shot than anything else. It’s a funny thing about the big movies, because then you’re shooting one scene over 10 days. So you have to know what shot you didn’t get, if it’s an action thing.”

Adam McKay, director of Vice, then asked if scenes really took that long to shoot, with Jenkins confirming, “More. Things like the beach battle, that’s three weeks. That stuff is actually lunatic, too, because not only are you shot listing, but there were periods of time, in the middle of making the film, where I was like, ‘Please don’t die,’ because I was the only person who now knew, ‘That compromise I made up for with that compromise,’ and there’s no way I could explain to anybody how that’s gonna fit together.”

She added, “So you’re like, ‘Oh god, let me just get this whole thing together and pass it along to somebody.’”

Jenkins’ skills were so apparent on the film that she was tapped to deliver audiences the sequel Wonder Woman 1984. The film isn’t slated to hit theaters until next summer, but the filmmaker recently shared that she wishes she could get it into theaters sooner.

“I was like, you guys, it’s got to be the summer of 2020, like it’s got to be and that’s what I always wanted and now I’ve just screened a version of the film and I’m like ‘oh my god can we move it back up, I’m dying to release this film!’” Jenkins shared last month.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on June 5, 2020.

