‘Wonder Woman’ Fans Petition The Golden Globes To Add Patty Jenkins To Best Director Nominees

Wonder Woman fans are not pleased with director Patty Jenkins being left off of the list of nominees for the Golden Globes’ Best Director and they’re letting their voices be heard.

Fans have taken to Change.org and launched a petition to have Jenkins’ name added to the nominee list, noting the uphill battle women directors face in trying to succeed in Hollywood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In an industry with glaring gender disparities, the Golden Globes ought to honor women who have gone above and beyond to cultivate success,” the petition reads. “The roadblocks women face in an industry dominated by male decisionmakers are not to be ignored, and the success of this film proved that Jenkins is a artisan who can move audiences to places of awe, tears, and inspiration.”

The petition currently has 5,664 supporters out of it’s stated goal of 6,000.

As the petition notes, Wonder Woman was a record-breaking film that earned over $821 million at the box office worldwide. The film had the biggest domestic opening of all time for a female director.

The directors who were nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe were Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World), and Steven Spielberg (The Post).

Wonder Woman currently has an 84.38 ComicBook.com Composite Score, the ninth-highest score for a comic book movie. The film also has a 4.19 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the seventh-highest rated comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know what you thought of Wonder Woman by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Wonder Woman is now available on home media. Wonder Woman 2 opens on November 1, 2019.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.