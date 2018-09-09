New ‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Clip Revealed

With news of DC Comics’ new streaming service premiering in September, fans were treated with a fresh clip from the long-awaited third season of Young Justice.

In a huge announcement detailing what fans can expect from DC Universe when it launches on September 15th, producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti revealed all new footage of Young Justice: Outsiders. The clip featured the leader of the Team, Dick Grayson AKA Nightwing, in his brand new stealth costume on a dangerous mission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip was loaded with all of the sensibilities that made Young Justice a hit with fans over five years ago including intrigue, high stakes, and classic comic book drama. In it, Nightwing breaks up a human trafficking ring in Moscow, and the series reveals that he’s getting intel from Oracle, which could bode poorly for Barbara Gordon in the new season. It looks like the new season will be a true return to form for the fan-favorite animated series.

The DC animation team has been hard at work on the new series since it was announced last year. After the show was surprisingly cancelled by Cartoon Network after Season Two, many fans wondered whether or not the show would ever return.

Producers Weisman and Vietti continued to push for new episodes, and were shocked when they received the green light less than two weeks before Young Justice Season Three was announced.

“Ten days before the announcement, [we learned Young Justice was returning,]” Weisman told us at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. “They talked to us about it being a maybe, but we didn’t know for sure until ten days before.”

“We were ready-ish,” added animator Phil Bourassa. “You can’t be completely ready for a project of this scale, but we had been talking about it.”

The creative team has been very tight lipped about what fans can expect when the show returns, but they did offer a major reference for DC Comics fans to start digging through.

“Batman and the Outsiders, I suppose, is a big one,” Weisman. “Specifically for the first few episodes.”

“We’re kind of riffing on that, doing our Earth-16 version of that story,” added Vietti. “Our entire series has been granted by DC the designation of Earth-16 and we really lean into that. There are a lot of reminders of that throughout the season. The number ’16’ pops up quite a lot.”

Fans will be able to catch the first two seasons of Young Justice on DC Universe when the new streaming service debuts on September 15th. Young Justice: Outsiders will premiere sometime in 2019.