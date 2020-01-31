Taipei Game Show Gets Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Taipei Game Show which was supposed to take place in early February has been postponed over fears of further spreading the coronavirus. The organizers of the upcoming game show released an announcement on Friday that confirmed the event which was supposed to happen on February 6th will now be moved to a later date sometime in the summer. Specifics regarding when the Taipei Game Show will commence have not yet been announced, but the organizers said they’d share more details closer to time.

An update on the status of the Taipei Game Show which was shared on Thursday said that the organizers were “implementing a series of epidemic preventions” by following guidelines set in place by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control. The announcement that followed took the preventative measures much further by postponing the entire event.

“Taipei Game Show is one of the iconic annual networking events,” the announcement about the postponing said. “With that in mind, W.H.O. has declared a global emergency as Wuhan coronavirus spreads. Considering mass gatherings like Taipei Game Show increase the chance of cluster infections, the organizing committee has decided to steer away from such unthinkable risks. We sincerely ask for exhibitors’ understanding of such a major decision. The detail of the execution on the postponement will be carefully discussed and will be announced in the upcoming days.”

W.H.O. has declared global emergency as Wuhan coronavirus spreads. We have decided to postpone 2020 Taipei Game Show to this summer. Details will be announced in the upcoming days. #TaipeiGameShow #TaipeiGameShow2020 #staysafe #stayhealthy #stayawesome pic.twitter.com/vSSs5QvEMR — Taipei Game Show (@TaipeiGameShow) January 31, 2020

The decision to delay the event follows an announcement from the World Health Organization where it declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency. The organization elaborated on that decision to classify this as an emergency this week and has since been offering more explanations and advice.

Other gaming events have also been cancelled this week in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. Esports events including competitive Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Go, and League of Legends matches have all been postponed as well.

Dates for the rescheduled Taipei Game Show event have not yet been announced, but the organizers said the event would take place in the same setting this summer.