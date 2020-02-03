Apex Legends Season 4 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

As with every new season at this point, Apex Legends' Season 4 - Assimilation officially includes some significant changes to the popular battle royale video game. A new Legend in the form of the robotic assassin Revenant and a new bolt-action sniper rifle, Sentinel, are just the tip of the iceberg, though, as a new gameplay trailer reveals that there are also a bunch of map changes in store for the new season.

The short version is that the mean map will still be World's Edge, but there's a twist. There's a giant Planet Harvester that is siphoning materials from the map, and it's causing giant pools and flows of lava, sending cracks across the map and wildly changing it. (If you're familiar with the World's Edge map, the Planet Harvester -- which is a multi-level structure -- appears to take its place.)

"As you drop into World's Edge, you'll immediately see the Planet Harvester, which Hammond Robotics are using to gather precious metals from the core of the planet for reasons unknown," Jason McCord, Design Director on Apex Legends, states in the game's article about the new map update. "The red beam can be seen from the entire island, giving players a better sense of directionality and understanding of the center of the map."

Here's how Apex Legends describes its newest legend, Revenant, in the description for the Season 4 launch trailer:

"Revenant used to be human. He was the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. But when his programming eventually failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into: a walking nightmare of steel and vestigial flesh. The return of Hammond Robotics to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead. Of course, he doesn’t mind eviscerating a few Legends along the way."

And here's how it describes the new weapon, Sentinel:

"Cut through your enemies' armor before they ever see you coming with this bolt-action sniper rifle."

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 - Assimilation is set to begin tomorrow, February 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.