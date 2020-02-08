Resident Evil-Inspired Daymare: 1998 Is Coming to Consoles

Resident Evil players will want to keep an eye on another survival horror game that’s coming to consoles pretty soon. It’s called Daymare: 1998, and it’s about as close to a Resident Evil game as you can get considering how it started out as a project that looked to remake the success of the original Resident Evil 2. It’s been out for PC players on Steam for a while now, and on April 28th, it’s coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Invader Studios, the developers behind Daymare: 1998, announced the console release of the game this week. Its focus is on moody, gloomy horror scenarios told from a third-person perspective while players control a trio of characters in the Northwestern United States.

The trailer released around the game’s launch shows off some gameplay of Daymare: 1998 from one of the character’s perspectives. From over-the-shoulder shots to twisted zombie creations, the Resident Evil influences are evident.

Just like Resident Evil has its nefarious Umbrella Corp., Daymare: 1998 has its own overpowered company called Hexacore Biogenetics that’s turned the town of Keen Sight, Idaho, into a horror movie.

“The scene is set with a secret research facility, a deadly chemical weapon and a special security team to investigate this incident with the potential to become much more than just a security breach,” a preview of the game reads. “Follow the steps of an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot and a forest ranger, as they play out their roles in an event that transforms one peaceful small town into a deadly zone and its citizens into bloodthirsty monsters. Take the creatures down first, before looking for any clues and evidence to bring more sense to the mess. Keep track of your itinerary, as resources are scarce in a situation like this.”

The game’s got largely positive reviews on Steam, so it seems like that success would translate well to the console versions when they release. The fact that the game is coming out in April also means that those who enjoy this genre will be particularly spoiled this month. It’ll release at the end of the month while the Resident Evil 3 remake releases at the start, so expect April to be filled with zombies throughout.

Daymare: 1998 releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 28th.