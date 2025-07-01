New Red Dead Online Update Adds Zombie Mode and Other Spooky Content; More Updates Teased

The dead have risen in Red Dead Online thanks to a surprise new update that is a bit bigger than we would’ve expected. Rockstar Games is one of the biggest developers on the planet and has done an incredible job of supporting GTA Online well past the point it seemingly ever intended to. 12 years on, the game is still kicking and getting major updates. Some Red Dead fans may be a bit envious as Rockstar wound down support for Red Dead Online back in 2022, less than 4 years after it launched, as it wanted to focus its efforts on GTA 6. The game still gets monthly updates, but they’re typically pretty small compared to GTA.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, fans were surprised to learn the other day that Red Dead Online‘s July update is somewhat notable. It’s not just new outfits and some missions that offer bonus money, but it is brand new content that features things like zombies and robots. It’s still not really at the same scale of GTA Online‘s recent updates, but it is still a lot bigger than anything we’ve gotten since 2022 and has excited Red Dead Redemption fans who wanted a reason to revisit this online mode.

The new Red Dead Online update is called “Strange Tales of the West Volume 1” and even has its own trailer. No Red Dead Online update has gotten a trailer since October 2021, so this feels fairly significant. The new update features four new Telegram missions offered by single player character Theodore Levin who is investigating spooky happening across the west which includes zombies, robots, and more. The new zombies mission is an “infected” type mode similar to Call of Duty or Halo where creepy looking zombies wield knives while the living players try to bring zombie corpses to a wagon so they can be studied.

Most notably, this update is titled “Volume 1” which indicates there will be more content like this. It’s heavily rumored that there’s a remaster for Red Dead Redemption 2 coming later this year to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2. Is it possible that will come with new content? Who’s to say, but it seems like there may be some loose plans to release more updates for the game’s online. Perhaps Volume 2 will release in time for Halloween. You can view the trailer and full patch notes for the update below.

Play video