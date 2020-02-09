Here Are the Best Gaming Figures From Wonder Festival 2020

This weekend, Winter Wonder Festival 2020 unveiled a number of amazing products that should be of particular interest to gamers. The festival always showcases a number of cool toys and statues that could potentially break the bank, and this year was certainly no exception! Companies such as Good Smile and Kotobukiya had interesting things to share, from franchises such as Death Stranding, Okami, Pokemon, Mega Man and more. Curious fans will likely have to go the import route if they're interested in purchasing the majority of these products, but some should already up for pre-order from sites that specialize in imports!

Keep reading to see some of the coolest gaming figures revealed at Wonder Festival 2020!