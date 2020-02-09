Here Are the Best Gaming Figures From Wonder Festival 2020
This weekend, Winter Wonder Festival 2020 unveiled a number of amazing products that should be of particular interest to gamers. The festival always showcases a number of cool toys and statues that could potentially break the bank, and this year was certainly no exception! Companies such as Good Smile and Kotobukiya had interesting things to share, from franchises such as Death Stranding, Okami, Pokemon, Mega Man and more. Curious fans will likely have to go the import route if they're interested in purchasing the majority of these products, but some should already up for pre-order from sites that specialize in imports!
What did you think of the show? Is there a figure that you're dying to own? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see some of the coolest gaming figures revealed at Wonder Festival 2020!
【RIOBOT】ロックマンX ファルコンアーマー 〜Eiichi Shimizu ver.〜 #wf2020w #千値練 pic.twitter.com/LcG57RmUxP— ㈱千値練・センチネル (@SENTINELcoltd) February 9, 2020
THERE IS A NEW RED FIGURE AND HE HAS A CHARMANDER pic.twitter.com/zxrJJoWxVM— TAHK0 ☕️ Online Shop OPEN!! ✨ (@TAHK0) February 9, 2020
GEM Series Electric-type Electric Power! figure at Wonder Fest pic.twitter.com/A5PxM5tOCF— ⚔️PokéJungle🛡 (@pokejungle) February 9, 2020
A Nendoroid of Amaterasu from "Okami" is in the works by Max Factory! Here is a first look at the painted prototype. Stay tuned for more info!
New Product Gallery: https://t.co/Nv7ID3EOVQ#wf2020w #whl4u31 #okami #nendoroid #maxfactory #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/tSOhreOxw3— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 9, 2020
A Nendoroid of The Luminary from "DRAGON QUEST? XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age?" is in the works! Here is a first look at the painted prototype. Stay tuned for more info!
New Product Gallery: https://t.co/xaj0NezYSC#wf2020w #whl4u31 #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/SCH8I2KaSr— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 9, 2020
A Nendoroid of Skull Trooper from "Fortnite" is in the works! Here is a first look at the painted prototype. Stay tuned for more info!
New Product Gallery: https://t.co/uabMHPaxLw#wf2020w #whl4u31 #fortnite #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/V6W6ybuCe5— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 9, 2020
A Nendoroid of Beef Boss from "Fortnite" is in the works! Here is a first look at the prototype. Stay tuned for more info!
New Product Gallery: https://t.co/nhpdRDobWD#wf2020w #whl4u31 #fortnite #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/9jHt0DmSnB— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 9, 2020
A Nendoroid of Yennefer from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" is in the works! Here is a first look at the prototype. Stay tuned for more info!
New Product Gallery: https://t.co/OKkcmuV83H#wf2020w #whl4u31 #thewitcher #witcher #yennefer #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/91qUkxpZt7— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 9, 2020
Nendoroid Hunter: Female Nargacuga Armor Ver. from "MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE" is in the works! Here is a first look at the painted prototype. Stay tuned for info!
New Product Gallery: https://t.co/w4BXNOHZzq#wf2020w #whl4u31 #mhw #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/gRRVCBrzCX— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 9, 2020
figmas of Off the Hook from "Splatoon 2" are in the works by Max Factory! Stay tuned for more info!
New Product Gallery: https://t.co/0daLQdwlgB#wf2020w #whl4u31 #splatoon #offthehook #figma #maxfactory #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/Hg7SiLFtOv— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 9, 2020
A figma of Cliff from "DEATH STRANDING" is in the works by Max Factory! Stay tuned for more info!
New Product Gallery: https://t.co/Hz9pNST3YB#wf2020w #whl4u31 #deathstranding #figma #maxfactory #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/oxiMUIvHNn— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 9, 2020
Wonder Festival 2020 Winter today at Tokyo Makuhari-Messe. Kojima Productions & showcases many #DeathStranding stuffs!— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) February 9, 2020
*Figures and Merchandise not sold booth#wf2020ｗ#TomorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/1OO0LuxyRd
Photos from Wonder Festival > https://t.co/SOAORt32NO pic.twitter.com/UQ6jfTAiYi— FROMSOFTWARE／Kitao (@YasuhiroKitao) February 9, 2020