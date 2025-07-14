Invincible VS Unleashes Rex Splode in New Gameplay Trailer

A new character trailer for the upcoming Invincible VS featuring fan-favorite jobber, Rex Sloan, aka Rex Splode, has just been released. Dropping earlier today on the official Invincible VS YouTube channel, the nearly minute-long trailer showcases Rex Splode’s moveset as he gets beatdown-style revenge against the series’ other characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rex’s combat style revolves around comboing and juggling opponents while unleashing his explosive Super moves and Ultimates on his opponents to finish them off. His opponents should watch out for when he screams “Time for the Big Finale,” as they will soon be subjected to his explosive rods being jammed into their eye sockets. Rex’s sarcastic taunts and underrated potential in the Prime Video animated series are sure to make him a fan favorite pick.

“The best character is being showcased,” wrote YouTube commenter Jack_act7 underneath the gameplay trailer.

“Instantly Maining GOAT SPLODE,” wrote YouTube user ThomasKitching-p4q.

Unfortunately for Rex fans, the opportunity to select him from among the cast of characters in the upcoming Invincible-themed fighter is still a long way off. The game has no set release date. However, its official reveal trailer, released last month during the Xbox Games Showcase, confirmed it will be coming sometime in 2026. The game will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam platforms, with support also announced for Xbox Cloud.

During the reveal trailer, Rex is briefly shown teaming up with Invincible and Atom Eve. This meant that fans already knew of his inclusion in the game and were waiting for his official character trailer to be released to see what he was capable of.

Since the reveal trailer for the game, the official Invincible VS YouTube channel has been regularly teasing new characters and features despite the release date still being a ways off. There are already trailers for Atom Eve, the braided Viltrumite Thula, Bulletproof, and Mark, aka Invincible, himself. In addition to character trailers, the developers have also released longer character deep dives showing off the design philosophy behind characters and gameplay roles that they can fill.

The game’s primary mode will be a 3v3 tag team versus mode similar to series like Marvel Versus Capcom and games like Dragon Ball FighterZ. Players can see the devastating impacts of the series’ superpowered characters as they destroy the environment around them while battling across cities and distant locations like the moon.

The Invincible VS Steam page also mentions there will be a variety of additional game modes to help satisfy fans’ desire to immerse themselves in the world of Invincible. There is a confirmed arcade mode and cinematic story mode that will come with “an original narrative from a writer of the animated series.” Players can also enjoy a training mode to sharpen their skills before hopping into various casual and competitive multiplayer modes.

Fans of Rex will want to be on the lookout for his deep dive video, which, based on previous character reveals, will probably come a few days after this character teaser trailer. In it, they will find pro tips for playing the character and the developers’ motivations behind his design in this specific title.