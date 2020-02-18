Outback Hulk Revealed in Marvel's Avengers GameStop Pre-Order

The release of the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers is still months away at this point, but that just means there is plenty of time for more and more new information to come out about it. A bunch of details were recently revealed about special editions of the video game and an early access period, but there's already another new bit to mull over in the form of what appears to be the first and best look at "Outback Hulk," which one assumes will be an alternate costume in the game.

The new version of Hulk comes by way of a GameStop pre-order bundle for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and which includes a "Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Outback Hulk,". The figure appears to be part of Hasbro's Gamerverse line, which puts out figures based on -- you guessed it -- the Marvel video games. There's a good chance you might have seen figures from the line based on the PlayStation 4 Spider-Man video game at your local GameStop in the past.

Given the packaging, there's every possibility that this particular Hulk will release as a standalone product at some point. It also means that there is almost certainly going to be other figures in the line, though it's unclear exactly when they might release or which characters they might be based on.

You can check out a package shot of Outback Hulk below:

(Photo: Hasbro)

Here's the official description for Marvel's Avengers:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. The GameStop bundle of the PlayStation 4 copy of the video game and the Outback Hulk figure is currently available to pre-order on the retailer's website for $89.98. The Xbox One version is available here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!