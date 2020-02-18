Basically All of Kingdom Hearts Is Now Available on Xbox One

As of today, the Kingdom Hearts franchise has truly arrived on the Xbox One. Both Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue are now officially available for Xbox One, bringing content from nine different Kingdom Hearts games to the platform. Other than the recent Re Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III, this brings Microsoft's console into parity with the PlayStation 4, and even that is set to be added before the end of the month.

This isn't exactly surprising, however, given that Xbox One store listings leaked earlier this month for the titles. Even so, it's a welcome addition, and now an entirely new group of folks can truly embrace the wild, convoluted world of Kingdom Hearts from beginning to end. It's not the recently announced all-in-one package, but it's not nothing either.

Just in case you're not familiar with the two compilation products, here are the games included in Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix:

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD remastered cinematics)

And here are those included in Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue:

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

Today, for the first time ever, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 are available digitally on @Xbox One! We're also excited to announce that #KingdomHearts III will be available on #Xbox Gamepass from February 25! pic.twitter.com/eJfC45nZEA — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) February 18, 2020

What do you think about all of this Kingdom Hearts goodness coming to Xbox One? Are you interested in giving any of them a shot? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue are both now available on Xbox One. The Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC is set to launch for the platform on February 25th. At that point, the entire franchise to date can be experienced on Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Kingdom Hearts franchise right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!