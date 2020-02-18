Free Nintendo Switch Game Stealth-Released

The Nintendo Switch is the king of stealth-releases, and this week it showed why. Out of nowhere, Nintendo and Crytek revealed that the latter's free-to-play first-person shooter meets MMO, Warface, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. And just like on other platforms, it's 100 percent free to download and play as much as you want. In addition to announcing this, Crytek also confirmed that game has surpassed 80 million lifetime players, which is not to be confused with concurrent players.

Best yet, the download size for the game is pretty tiny, asking for only 14MB of space. Of course, the game will be added to with regular updates that will quickly beef up this 14MB, but for now, that's a very low barrier to entry.

"Warface is a contemporary MMO first person shooter with millions of fans around the world," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "It offers intense PvP modes, compelling PvE missions and raids that you can challenge with five diverse classes and a colossal customizable arsenal."

#Warface community already consists of more than 80 million players. Today it becomes even bigger and more diverse. Rejoice, Nintendo fans – Warface is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide! Download: https://t.co/zFg1UdnxL3 pic.twitter.com/lSy2WWTQXi — Warface (@Warface) February 18, 2020

It's important to note that in order to play Warface on Nintendo Switch, you will need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, which costs $20 a year, and which grants you access to not only online games, but exclusive perks like cloud-backed saves and free NES and SNES games.

In addition to Nintendo Switch, Warface is also available on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. Below, you can read further about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

DIVE INTO BATTLE! - Warface is an online first-person shooter like no other. Battle across 50+ multiplayer PvP maps, tackle tough PvE raids in co-op, and unleash a vast arsenal of 200+ realistic customizable weapons. Join over 80 million players worldwide, and play for free now!

MULTIPLAYER MAYHEM - Experience multiple thrilling PvP game modes. Fight for glory across more than 50 multiplayer maps based on locations around the planet, and even beyond it.

EXCITING MISSIONS - Team up with friends to complete challenging story-based PvE raids. Stop the tyrannical megacorporation , eliminate a zombie threat in Chernobyl, and blast off to Mars to defeat a robot army!

PLAY YOUR WAY - Discover 5 playable classes armed with unique abilities, plus a huge variety of customization options for your equipment. Personalize your look and style, customize dozens of real-life weapons and become an unstoppable soldier!

Meanwhile, for more new games releasing this week, be sure to check out our latest "Out This Week," which provides a rundown of all the salient new releases hitting PC and consoles.

