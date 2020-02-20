Xbox Boss Teases E3 2020 Games Lineup

While PlayStation will once again be skipping E3, Microsoft has confirmed that it will be there with its Xbox brand, and more importantly, the Xbox Series X, its next-gen console launching alongside a sequel to Hellblade and Halo Infinite. And while June is still months away, we aren't that far away from E3 leaks season, which usually starts kicking come May. For now, it's unclear what Microsoft will be packing at the show. In fact, we don't know even know if the full rollout of the console will happen at the show or before it. Whatever the case, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Microsoft will be present in a big way with its "deep portfolio" of first-party games.

The E3 games lineup tease came during a Twitter interaction between Spencer and a fan, or more specifically, when the latter asked how E3 planning is going and whether or not the head of Xbox is looking forward to Microsoft's upcoming game, Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

"Ori and the Will of the Wisps is special, reading internal notes from people playing through, another amazing game by Moon Studios," said Spencer. "Next E3 meeting is today, tons to talk about between now and E3 and deep portfolio of Xbox Game Studios games for E3. Aaron Greenberg doing work. Console launch years are just special."

.@OriTheGame is special, reading internal notes from people playing through, another amazing game by Moon. Next E3 meeting is today, tons to talk about between now and E3 & deep portfolio of XGS games for E3. @aarongreenberg doing work. Console launch years are just special. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 14, 2020

Of course, with PlayStation skipping E3, all eyes will once again turn to Microsoft to keep the show relevant with big announcements and surprises. Last year, it did this pretty well, but the show was mostly bolstered by big multi-platform games. And of course, Nintendo will be there, as well as some big third-party publishers.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from Xbox at E3 this June?

