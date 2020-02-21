Disney's Jungle Cruise Gets a Tabletop Edition

Disney's popular Jungle Cruise ride is coming to tabletops later this year. ComicBook.com can exclusively announce that Ravensburger will release the Disney Jungle Cruise Adventure Game later this year. The new 2-4 person game will put players in charge of their own riverboat, trying to navigate a dangerous river while picking up passengers and cargo. Not only will players try to keep their cargo safe, they'll also need to pick up clues to determine which of four families has been tapped to lead the Jungle Exploration Company, led by Alberta Falls. Ravensburger has released several successful games based on Disney properties in recent years, including the Villainous franchise of games.

The Jungle Cruise Ride has been a part of the Disney Parks experience since day one, with versions of the ride appearing in Disneyland, Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. While each ride is a bit different, all versions of the rides feature a trip through a jungle filled with animatronic animals. Each boat is captained by a humorous Skipper who provides a running commentary filled with puns and dad jokes.

Business for the Jungle Cruise will likely pick up even more, as Disney will be releasing a Jungle Cruise movie this year starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The movie will star Johnson as the captain of a riverboat hired to lead an expedition into a jungle to search for the Tree of Life. The Jungle Cruise movie will come out in July, just a month after the game's release.

Ravensburger will release Disney Jungle Cruise Adventure Game in June 2020. The new game will cost $29.99. You can check out a first look at the game below.

(Photo: Ravensburger)

