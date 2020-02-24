Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveals New Enemies

New Resident Evil 3 Remake screenshots are making the rounds, and a few of them notably reveal some of the enemies beyond Nemesis that PS4, PC, and Xbox One players will encounter as they play the remake of the classic survival-horror game. More specifically, a batch of new screenshots of the game, which have leaked out early via Gamer Gen, reveal our first look at Hunter Gamma, Brain Sucker, Drain Deimos, and most notably the Grave Digger, one of the game's most prominent enemies.

For those that don't know: Drain Deimos -- also known as DD -- are parasites that have been infected and mutated by the t-Virus. Meanwhile, Hunter Gamma -- also known as Hunter Y -- are human/amphibian creatures that were actually developed by Umbrella Europe as part of reinvestigation into amphibian-based B.O.W.s. They were notably transported to Raccoon City by man. As for Brain Suckers, they are a close relative of the Drain Deimos, and are actually the result of an arthropod suffering a secondary-infection from the t-Virus. Lastly, the Grave Digger is basically a brain sucker, with way more mutagenic t-Virus pumping in it, making it larger, more aggressive, and more deadly.

Below, you can check out all of these enemy types for the first time, courtesy of Twitter users Fercho and ROE Network.

These are those monsters pic.twitter.com/Is2LxLwoZ2 — Fercho (@the_Grimmerie) February 23, 2020

As mentioned above, these are leaked screenshots, so be careful hosting them on your own social media pages. That said, the fact that these outlet-hosted screenshots are leaking more or less confirms previews for the remake are around the corner, which also probably means a new trailer is around the corner as well.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release on April 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, no additional ports have been hinted at.

For more news, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming game, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as you wait for the Capcom game to hit, don't forget there's plenty to check out and play this week. For more on these new releases, give a quick gander at our latest Out This Week.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.