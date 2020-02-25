New Mortal Kombat 11 Poster Features Spawn

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed a new a Mortal Kombat 11 poster featuring Shang Tsung and Spawn, the latter being the game's upcoming DLC character. According to an official tweet from the game's official Twitter account, the poster -- which was created by the very talented Boss Logic -- is for Final Kombat.

Last week, our best look at Spawn was revealed. As you may know, we haven't seen much of the character yet, so fans are cherishing every peek at the character that has been slowly dripping out.

Are you ready for #FinalKombat? Thanks to @BossLogic for creating the OFFICIAL Final Kombat poster. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/IbATb4rbzo — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 25, 2020

Spawn is poised to hit Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17, barring any unexpected delay of course. Meanwhile, the character's gameplay reveal -- which will likely feature his first fatality -- is scheduled to go down on March 8.

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men," reads an official blurb about the upcoming DLC character. "Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants."

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of ports to the PS5 or Xbox Series X, however, these are presumably in the headline and will release alongside a "Game of the Year" type edition.

For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, while you wait for Spawn to hit MK11, don't forget there's plenty of games releasing this week to hold you over. Unfortunately, none of them have Spawn, but they are pretty good. You can read more about these games courtesy of our newest Out This Week.

