Borderlands 3's Second Story DLC Gets Release Date and Reveal Trailer

Today during PAX East 2020, Gearbox announced Borderlands 3's second campaign DLC, Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock. To accompany the announcement, Gearbox also revealed the content's debut reveal trailer, and revealed that it will launch worldwide on March 26 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. In the DLC, Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are finally tying the knot, and they want you to join them in their celebrations on the ice planet of Xylourgos, where frozen wastes have thinned out all but the most vicious wildlife. Meanwhile, Cursehaven, the eerie town they've all agreed to meet at, is located beneath the colossal carcass of a fallen Vault Monster.

"As if this ice world's biting cold and vicious wildlife weren’t unwelcoming enough, a band of creepy occultists who worship the Vault Monster's carcass are hellbent on breaking up the betrothed partners," adds an official pitch. "You'll have to fight back the forces of otherworldly evil if Wainwright and Hammerlock are to have their happily ever after. Luckily, the most badass wedding planner in the galaxy has your back: Gaige, a fugitive Vault Hunter (and returning fan-favorite character) who's inseparable from her robot BFF Deathtrap. "

Gearbox also provides the following rundown of the DLC's key features:

Reunite with old friends and team up with some eerie new characters to help true love triumph over eldritch horror;

Confront bloodthirsty enemies and formidable bosses, including alien beasts, hideously mutated occultists, and a clan of cold-blooded bandits;

Delve into the disturbing and occasionally daft backstories of cursed townfolk in a host of spine-tingling side missions;

Arm your Vault Hunter with some of the deadliest gear in the galaxy, including a trove of additional Legendaries and some supremely powerful Class Mods; and,

Flaunt your sense of style with a slew of new cosmetic items, from Vault Hunter Heads & Skins to interactive Room Decorations and all-new Vehicle Skins.

Just like the game's previous story DLC, Moxxi's Heist of The Handsome Jackpot, this will be included in the Season Pass, as well as in the Super Deluxe Edition.

(Photo: Gearbox)

On top of all this, Gearbox also revealed a newly updated content roadmap providing a look at what's coming to the game this spring. Included in this roadmap is Mayhem Mode 2.0 and the Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event, both of which will hit in April.

"Mayhem Mode 2.0 will overhaul Borderlands 3’s end-game by reinventing the ways in which Mayhem modifiers work," reads a pitch of this content. "Revenge of the Cartels will see you tracking down and taking out cartel operatives to earn event-specific rewards."

Then in May, the game's second Takedown will hit, dubbed the Guardian Takedown, which will offer the most challenging content in the game yet.

"This intense standalone mission will be themed after the mysterious Eridians and will feature not only new bosses but new gear and cosmetics as well," says Gearbox of Guardian Takedown. "The difficulty will scale to the size of the player party by default. However, if you want to experience the Takedown in its true form, you can select 'True Takedown Mode,' which tunes the difficulty for a party of four fully leveled-up Vault Hunters regardless of party size."

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

