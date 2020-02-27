Borderlands 3 Reveals Spring 2020 Content Roadmap

Gearbox Software offered a first look at the next Borderlands 3 DLC this week during the opening of PAX East, but that’s far from the only news it shared. We also got a more detailed breakdown of the developer’s plans for the game over the next few months thanks to the roadmap for Spring 2020 that began with the DLC and continued on from there into May. The roadmap consists of numerous updates and a new type of Takedown mode which players should already be familiar with by now along with updates and other features like more gear and cosmetics for players to acquire.

The roadmap in question was shared by Gearbox and 2K on Thursday and can be seen below to show what’s happening in March and beyond. March is dominated by this new paid DLC that reintroduces characters and gives players yet another planet to visit while the rest of the months after March consist of free content in one form or another.

(Photo: 2K)

April’s roadmap probably looks familiar to anyone who’s been looking for a bigger challenge in Borderlands 3 and has been keeping up with the game’s Mayhem mode. Mayhem 2.0 is coming to the game that month to provide new end-game content for players if they’ve already taken on all the other Mayhem modes.

Beyond that is another in-game event in April. This one’s called “Revenge of the Cartels,” and while we don’t know as much ab out it as we do the other content drops we know it’ll “see you tracking down and taking out cartel operatives” to earn unique rewards from the event, according to Gearbox.

Then in May is yet another type of event that should look familiar to people who participated in the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event. This event put players in a unique scenario where they were expected to have a full, high-level team to complete the challenge and earn valuable loot, and it was worked on several times after release to meet community requests. A similar event is happening in May when the Guardian Takedown releases that month with new bosses and gear. It’ll feature the alternate Takedown modes Gearbox introduced with the Maliwan one to scale the difficulty accordingly.

Gearbox and 2K said they’ll be sharing more info its plans as the content on the roadmap comes closer to release, so expect to see those details later.

