Pokemon Fans Have 3 New Freebies Headed to Nintendo Switch (Here’s How to Get Them)

Following the hype of Pokemon Pokopia earlier this year, it’s been a quiet few months for Pokemon games on console. But not long after the cozy spin-off, Pokemon Champions launched on April 8th for Switch and Switch 2 as the new go-to for competitive play. The niche offering hasn’t quite reached the level of popularity of a main series game or a true spin-off like Pokopia. But even so, those who do play the game are no doubt eager to see their next free distribution. Indeed, 2 new free Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Champions soon, and they won’t be the only console freebies on offer.

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The Pokemon Japan Championships will take place from June 6th to 7th in Yokohama, Japan. It will bring together major competitors from across the Pokemon spectrum, from the Pokemon TCG to Pokemon Unite and beyond. And even if you don’t typically tune in to watch competitive play, this event will be bringing fans a few new free Pokemon distributions to look forward. During the livestream, a new Pokemon Champions code will be unveiled for a free Charizard in the Nintendo Switch game, in addition to the Gallade currently on offer through the latest online competition. And those who attend the Championships in person will be able to claim a Pokemon HOME distribution of Garchomp, as well.

Next Free Pokemon Distribution for Pokemon Champions Confirmed

Image courtesy of Game Freak and Nintendo

Pokemon Champions recently launched its M-2 season, which includes another Monthly Challenge series. The Monthly Challenge Series May 2026 Competition began on May 22nd and will run through June 1st, and it comes with yet another free Pokemon distribution. If you participate in three matches during this weeklong online competition, you’ll get a free Gallade for your team, plus 100 Quick Coupons to help you recruit more Pokemon. Now, we already know about the next free Pokemon that will be given away in Pokemon Champions.

According to reliable Pokemon site Serebii, the next Pokemon distribution for Pokemon Champions will be released during the Pokemon Japan Championships livestream. We don’t yet know whether the code will be unveiled on June 6th or June 7th, but it will let players claim a Charizard in a Cherish Ball. This Charizard, according to Serebii, will hve the moves Flare Blitz, Dragon Claw, Thunder Punch, and Dragon Dance as its default lineup. While not the rarest Pokemon, this does mark the first time Charizard has been given away for free in Champions. So, newer players may benefit from being able to add the fire-type to their lineup. Once the stream airs on June 6th, the code will be available to claim, likely for a limited time.

Pokemon Championships Attendees Will Get a Free Garchomp in Pokemon Home

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Alongside the news of the upcoming Charizard distribution for Champions, another freebie has been revealed. Alas, this one will be a bit harder to come by, as it’s only available to in-person attendees of the Pokemon Japan Championships on June 6th and 7th. But what’s interesting about this Pokemon freebie is that, unlike Charizard, it won’t be gifted to players directly in the competitive Pokemon Champions. Instead, players will be able to claim a Garchomp in Pokemon Home. This gives fans greater flexibility in where they can send their newly acquired Pokemon compared to direct-to-Champions gifts.

If you do happen to be headed to the Pokemon Japan Championships next week, be sure to stop by the Pokemon Home display to claim your Garchomp. As of now, it looks like this one will only be available in person, so there isn’t likely to be a code for all Pokemon fans to claim it in Home. Those who do attend will also be able to collect some special medals for the free Pokemon storage app, with 9 different Mega Evolved options on offer.

If you like to add every free Pokemon distribution possible to your collection, be sure to partake in the current Pokemon Champions online competition while you can. And watch out next week for that Charizard code for the free-to-play Nintendo Switch game.

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