Nintendo’s 2026 Release Schedule Almost Guarantees a Few Big Surprises In Store

Since the Nintendo Switch 2 arrived last year, we’ve had a surprisingly sparse new release schedule of first-party Nintendo games. Don’t get me wrong, there are a few really great Switch 2 exclusives out there already. But some of Nintendo’s biggest hitters have been notably absent from the lineup of brand-new Switch 2 games thus far. And surely, that’s going to change sometime in the near future. In fact, some big Nintendo release news is almost definitely coming soon.

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Now that Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is out in the wild, the Nintendo release lineup is looking suspiciously empty. We got the surprise announcement of a Star Fox 64 remake, which wasn’t actually that surprising at all given Fox’s sudden reappearance in a certain Mario movie. But beyond that, the only other big Nintendo game we even know about is Pokemon Winds and Waves, which isn’t slated to release until 2027, and likely late 2027 at that. And that means Nintendo news is probably waiting in the wings.

Nintendo’s 2026 Launch Schedule is Suspiciously Empty after Star Fox

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Over the last year, Nintendo has seemed pretty focused on Switch 2 editions of hit games from the Switch era. In some ways, that makes sense, as many later games could no doubt benefit from the beefed-up hardware. But given how many Nintendo fans have already played these games, Switch 2 glow-ups aren’t going to sell many consoles. Major new Switch 2 exclusives like Pokemon Pokopia, though? That will do it.

2026 has had a few big Switch 2 exclusives published by Nintendo, including the aforementioned Pokopia, along with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. But now that Yoshi’s latest adventure has arrived, our knowledge of what’s next from Nintendo is… next to nothing. Nintendo surprise dropped the news of its Star Fox 64 remake in a dedicated direct, and that game is set to arrive on June 25th. Which means that summer and beyond are pretty much a blank slate for confirmed Nintendo first-party releases.

Rumors of a Nintendo Direct in June have already been making the rounds. And given the lack of a single new Switch 2 title announced for the latter half of the year, those rumors are looking really credible. After all, Nintendo is hardly going to round out the second year of its new console with no shiny new games to entice sales. Plus, some of Nintendo’s heaviest hitters are still missing from the Switch 2 lineup. I’m betting at least one of the long-awaited next installments is about to get revealed in a big way in the next few months.

Big Nintendo Announcements We’re Most Likely to Get in an Upcoming 2026 Direct

After the new Star Fox remake, the slate is pretty much blank for what could be next from Nintendo. There have been a few rumors and rumblings, most notably of a potential The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. But as for confirmed releases, the sky is pretty much the limit. However, there are a few pretty obvious choices for what Nintendo is likely preparing to reveal at its next major Nintendo Direct showcase. Whether that happens in June like many are predicting or not, here’s what I’m expecting to see.

First and foremost, we are well overdue for a new 3D Super Mario Bros. installment. The Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder might have arrived this year, but many are still waiting on the next major new release for this series. And with Mario being one of Nintendo’s heavy hitters, I’d be shocked if they don’t want to get this one at least announced in the early days of the Switch 2.

Also long-awaited? The next Animal Crossing game. Like many major Nintendo properties, New Horizons got a shiny Switch 2 glow-up. But that game has been out for 6 years, and fans are clamoring for news of what’s next for Tom Nook and co. Many fans, myself included, are surprised Nintendo has yet to even confirm that a sequel is on the way. But with that empty release schedule for mid 2026 and beyond, I’m betting that announcement just might be about to arrive.

Other notable series that we’ve yet to see on Switch 2 include my beloved Super Smash Bros., which hasn’t even gotten a Switch 2 edition for its most recent title. And of course, there’s the Legend of Zelda in the room, as well. Even if the rumored Ocarina of Time remake is real, it’s about time for a new main series installment in the long-running franchise, as well. A June Nintendo Direct without any Zelda news would be a surprise indeed.

Whether it’s the rumored June Nintendo Direct or a slew of announcements in Nintendo Today, I’m betting we’ve got some big Nintendo news incoming soon. Since there’s little on the horizon after Yoshi, it’s looking to be about time for the developer to reveal what’s next. And I’m betting on some big names to finally make their Switch 2 debuts, possibly even later this year.

What do you most hope to see announced for Nintendo’s lineup in the next year or so? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!