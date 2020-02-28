Epic Games Store Reveals Two New Free Games

Epic Games has revealed the next two free games coming to Epic Games Store after InnerSpace runs its course as the the storefront's current free game. More specifically, Epic Games has revealed that GoNNER and Offworld Trading Company will be the next free games. Both will be made available on March 5, and both will be free to download until March 12. After this, they will be replaced with more free games. And that's it. There's no strings attached. If you have an Epic Games Store account -- which costs nothing -- then you can download and play these games as much as you want, because they are yours to keep.

For those that don't know: Epic Games Stores gives out at least one new free game every week. Sometimes it will give out two, and sometimes even more, but always at least one. Usually, these games aren't the biggest and newest releases, but slightly older games are smaller digital-only titles.

Below, you can read more about both games, and peep trailers for each as well. GoNNER notably debuted back in 2016 via Raw Fury and Art in Heart, while Offworld Trading Company debuted the same year, but via Stardock Entertainment and Mohawk Games.

GoNNER: "GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally."

Offworld Trading Company: "Mars has been colonized, and Earth's corporate titans fight to dominate this new market. Competition is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS from Civilization IV Lead Designer, Soren Johnson."

While you wait for these two new free games, don't forget that the storefront's current free game -- InnerSpace -- is currently available to download, on the house, until March 5. After March 5, it will be replaced with the two games above. Meanwhile, if neither these two games or InnerSpace tickle your fancy, don't forget that there's plenty of new games -- big and small -- dropping this week that may just tickle your pinky toes. You can check out all of these new releases via our newest Out This Week.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.