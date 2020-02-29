Fortnite Pro Dubs Suspended by FaZe Clan for Using Racial Slur

Popular esports organization FaZe Clan has suspended its professional Fortnite Player, Daniel "Dubs" Walsh, after the pro used a racial slur during a stream of the popular PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game. The news comes 16 hours after a clip -- uploaded to Reddit -- started to make the rounds this morning that showed the professional player using a racial slur on stream. According to an official statement released by FaZe Clan, the organization does not tolerate hate speech of any kind, which is why it has "suspended Dubs indefinitely from representing FaZe Clan while in professional competition, streaming, or posting on his social channels."

"FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of Hate Speech," reads the statement. "It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community. Due to his actions, we are suspending Dubs indefinitely from representing FaZe Clan while in professional competition, streaming, or posting on his social channels."

The statement continues: "We are requiring Dubs to go through sensitivity training an proactively requiring all FaZe Clan members to go through sensitivity training immediately.

A statement from FaZe Clan regarding Dubs. pic.twitter.com/0lSlUEL5J7 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) February 29, 2020

Dubs, one of the world's most popular Fortnite players, notably placed 15th at the World Cup 2019 Solo Finals, and 7th at the Duo Finals. In other words, he's one of the best players in the world, which is why FaZe signed him back in May 2019.

Taking to Twitter himself, Dubs apologized for using the slur, admitting it should never have been part of his vocabulary in the first place.

"I can’t even describe how sorry I am," reads the apology post "I did not intend to be hurtful in any way but what I said was still hurtful, insensitive, and wrong. The word shouldn’t have been in my vocabulary and I apologize from the bottom my heart to everyone I offended by using it. You deserve better."

I can’t even describe how sorry I am. I did not intend to be hurtful in any way but what I said was still hurtful, insensitive, and wrong. The word shouldn’t have been in my vocabulary and I apologize from the bottom my heart to everyone I offended by using it. You deserve better — FaZe Dubs (@Dubsfn) February 29, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it remains to be seen if Dubs will return and represent FaZe Clan at the professional level.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.