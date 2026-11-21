A 14-year-old PC game was the #1 best-selling Steam game for the week of November 10 to November 17, beating the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Phantom Blade Zero, Bodycam, and more. The Steam game in question recently got new DLC on November 10, and is also 75% off. This combo no doubt has contributed to its spike in sales, but it’s still very impressive to see it atop the Steam charts well over a decade later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming in at #10 for this week was the October-released indie game Moon Sweepers, which has been in the top 10 since its release. Meanwhile, in the #9 spot is Crimson Desert, which has returned to the top 10 for the first time in a while. In the #8 and #7 spots are actually DLC for the game in question. In the #6 spot is the September-released EA Sports FC 27, which has also been in the top 10 since its release. The first game in the top five, in the #5 spot, is the new release Football Manager 27. #4 is Phantom Blade Zero, which went #1 back at its launch at the end of October. Shooting up the charts into the #3 spot from far down is 2024’s Bodycam. Lastly, the #2 game for the week was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which has been #1 every week since its release, except at the launch of Phantom Blade Zero, when it was briefly dethroned. Now, it’s been dethroned again, this time by Euro Truck Simulator 2. The aforementioned DLCs that also charted are the Coaches DLC and the larger Iceland DLC, both of which were released on November 12 and November 10, respectively.

Play video

One of the Best-Rated Games on Steam

For those unfamiliar with Euro Truck Simulator 2, it is a trucking simulator game, as its name suggests. Also, as its name implies, it’s a sequel to 2008’s Euro Truck Simulator. Developed and published by SCS Software, it is quietly very popular, which is why it has over 148,000 user reviews to date. More than that, it has a 97% approval rating across this massive number of reviews, which is wildly impressive. This gives the PC game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on the Valve platform, the highest rating possible.

For those on the Steam Deck, and thus curious, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is Steam Deck Verified. This means Valve has tested the game on its PC handheld and can confirm it works from start to finish and works well, though the guarantee of the latter is not as consistent as many Steam Deck users would like. As for the aforementioned discount that brings the game down from $20 to $5, it is live until November 24.