League of Legends Gets Into the Dungeons & Dragons Spirit With New Skins

Three of League of Legends' heroes are getting a decidedly high fantasy look with some new skins. Earlier today, League of Legends announced that Talon, Twitch, and Taric were all getting new outfits that looked like were pulled straight out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Talon is getting a classic rogue look, Taric's skin resembles that of a high paladin, complete with a new resplendent set of armor, and Twitch is getting a great new adventuring outfit, complete with a hood and a bag of gear. All three new skins will appear on the PBE server in the near future.

League of Legends has played around with the high fantasy theme before, previously adding skins to four adventurers that transformed them into a classic adventuring party. And of course, League of Legends was originally inspired by Warcraft and draws from many of the same fantasy themes, so it's not a surprise to see some characters don some classic adventuring duds.

PBE Preview

RPG Taric, Twitch and Talon pic.twitter.com/XhDfKpF8K0 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 3, 2020

Of course, skins don't actually provide players with any real benefits in League of Legends, besides looking cool. However, those who feel that their MOBA is missing that classical fantasy flavor can look forward to getting a new look soon.

(via RiftHerald)

