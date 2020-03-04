Rockstar Games May Announce GTA 6 or Bully 2 Soon

It looks like Rockstar Games is getting ready to announce something big, which presumably means it's getting ready to reveal either the inevitable Grand Theft Auto VI or the long-rumored Bully 2. Of course, it's also possible it could be getting ready to reveal a new IP, but given the IP it currently holds, it's hard to imagine it taking such a risk. That said, whatever the case, it does appear to be getting ready to announce something.

Last month, Rockstar Games updated its website with mysterious new art, which prompted an eruption of Grand Theft Auto 6 speculation and rumors. In fact, one of these pieces of artwork seems to particularly point to the next installment in the GTA series. Beyond this, there's been months of stories that all seem to point towards a somewhat imminent game reveal. Many of these have pointed towards GTA 6, but some have pointed towards Bully 2 and even something brand new. Again, it's hard to know which of these will be the next game from the developer, but obviously most bets are being placed on a new GTA.

Obviously, Rockstar Games has to announce a game eventually. However, there's new evidence that seems to point towards this announcement happening sooner rather than later. Over on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel, the games maker currently has 260 videos uploaded. What's interesting about this though is the fact that only 257 of these videos have been made available. In other words, three of these videos -- two of which were uploaded recently -- are listed as private.

Of course, one of these is probably a video for GTA Online. Further, it's a safe bet to assume one is for Red Dead Online as well. Even if both of these things are true that leaves one video unaccounted for. In isolation, this wouldn't suggest much, but given all of the context, it does seem reasonable to assume one of these videos is for a new game announcement.

Anyway as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see out of Rockstar Games next?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.