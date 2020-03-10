Warner Bros. Reportedly Featuring New Batman Game, DC Games Universe, and Harry Potter at E3

According to a new report, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will put on an E3 2020 conference this year, and it will feature Warner Bros. Montreal's new Batman game, Avalanche Software's rumored Harry Potter game, the announcement of the new DC Games Universe, and more. The report comes way of a few sources, including The GWW's James Sigfield. At the moment of publishing, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn't announced any plans for an E3 2020 conference, and, as you may know, they don't ever host one. In other words, this news comes a bit out of left field, but isn't very surprising considering its rumored lineup of games.

That said, there's a relatively high chance the show will get cancelled as coronavirus spreads and evolves from an epidemic to a full-scale pandemic. If this does happen, the show could be transformed into a pre-recorded stream or presentation. Further, it's possible at that point Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment would follow a more standard news and announcements roll out and opt not to do an information and media dump at all.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While the sources involved have proven trustworthy in the past, there's nothing here that's official or worth betting your house on. Further, even if it's all correct, it's also all subject to change, especially with the coronavirus shutting down events right and left.

As for the games mentioned, we already know a Batman game is in development at Warner Bros. Montreal. The big debate has been whether or not it's a reboot, and further, whether it's a soft or hard reboot. The most recent claim about the title is that it's not a Batman: Arkham game at all. Meanwhile, there's plenty of reasons to believe not only is there a AAA Harry Potter game in development at Avalanche Software, but that it will be revealed soon. On top of this, presumably Cyberpunk 2077, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Back 4 Blood, and possibly even Rocksteady's new game would be present.

Whatever the case, it seems like Warner Bros. is getting ready to announce some new next-gen games. That said, for now, none of this has been confirmed. However, below you can find links that will reveal confirmed games for both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

